Avlo Train’s Debut: Passengers Divided Over Actual Costs and Hidden Fees

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 14:14

Image of a Renfe high-speed AVE train. Credit: RENFE

THE new budget-friendly Avlo train made its inaugural journey from Madrid to Murcia and back recently, departing fully booked from the Renfe station at El Carmen. All 280 seats were sold at prices starting from €7 for a one-way trip. However, the actual cost of tickets has left passengers divided.

Passenger Reactions to Avlo Train Pricing

There are reports of customers paying around €80 return, with tickets containing a €7 cancellation insurance. Surprisingly, the high-speed ‘low-cost’ Avlo train turned out more expensive than the regular Renfe train. Discounts that are usually offered on train fares can not be applied to the ‘low-cost’ service. While some travellers ended up paying over €100 due to excess baggage fees.

Avlo’s Pricing Strategy Unveiled: Early Bird Deals and Fine Print

At the other end of the spectrum, those customers who managed to purchase €15 tickets hailed the new service as amazing and truly low cost. It seems the new Avlo ‘low cost’ rail service will be similar to ‘low cost’ air travel, buy your ticket early and read the small print!

