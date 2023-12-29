Baby Abandoned In Sevilla Finds New Home

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 16:54

Happy outcome for a baby abandoned in Sevilla. Credit: Ratchat/Shutterstock.com

A week before Christmas Day a woman discovered a baby dumped in a Sevilla rubbish bin.

The heart-breaking circumstances surrounding the infant’s discovery by a local woman, have now given way to joy. The baby, discovered in Los Palacios, in Sevilla on December 18, has now found a new chapter in life with her adoptive family.

A Remarkable Rescue

On the evening of December 18, a resident of Los Palacios, while disposing of waste, was startled by cries from a container.

In an act of quick thinking, another citizen was alerted, leading to the rescue of the baby, who still had her umbilical cord attached. She was then taken to the Virgen de Valme Hospital and admitted to the neonatal unit for several days.

A New Beginning

‘There will be no shortage of hugs, caresses and smiles for these first days of life,’ said an emotional Carmen Maria Molina, first deputy mayor and Social Welfare delegate of the Los Palacios and Villafranca City Council.

She disclosed that the baby, named Nieves in honour of the town’s patron saint, was admitted with signs of hypothermia, stark naked, and wrapped in a rubbish bag. Remarkably, after the initial critical hours, she was ‘in perfect condition.’

Adoption And Hope

Despite the traumatic start, Nieves’s story has taken a positive turn. As of December 24, she has been under the care of her adoptive parents, and on Thursday, she left the hospital with a medical discharge.

The Andalusian Government’s Department of Equality revealed that these parents currently hold her ‘guardianship for adoption purposes.’ This arrangement is provisional for six months, after which, following legal protocols, the final adoption will be pursued.

The incident has not only highlighted the plight of Nieves but also the incredible solidarity of the Los Palacios community, evidenced by numerous adoption requests.