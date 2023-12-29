British Couple Found Dead Near Benidorm

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 18:27

Credit: EWN

TRAGIC news has emerged of an elderly British couple in Spain who were found dead this morning.

In a tragic incident, a British couple, aged 84 and 78 whose identities are known locally, have lost their lives in a house fire near the Spanish resort of Benidorm.

The fatal fire occurred at their residence in the Denia area of Costa Blanca, close to Benidorm. The incident, which is believed to have taken place several days before the discovery, was reported by a neighbour on Friday, December 29, shortly before 11:00 am.

Tragic Discovery In A Quiet Community

Emergency services, including firefighters, rushed to the scene at the Urbanizacion Betlems residential estate which lies next to the iconic Montgo Mountain, after being alerted by the concerned neighbour.

Despite their prompt response, there was nothing they could do to save the couple. Spain’s National Police are now spearheading the investigation into the fire’s origins.

The neighbour who was instrumental in alerting the authorities, reported no visible flames but was alarmed by the blackened interior of the property’s windows.

The evidence suggests that the fire might have been smouldering undetected for an extended period.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the blaze. However, preliminary reports and local speculations hint at an accidental start, possibly due to a carelessly discarded cigarette butt.

The exact duration of the fire before its discovery remains unclear, but speculations suggest it could have been days.

There is currently no clarity on whether the house was the couple’s permanent residence or a holiday retreat. As the community reels from the shock, the investigation continues to unravel the sequence of events leading to this tragic loss.