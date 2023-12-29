Trending:

Cartagena Port: A Bold Investment Strategy

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 20:20

Revolutionising Cartagena Port: Sustainable Investments, Urban Integration, and Future Innovations

IN the coming year, Cartagena Port and its partners plan a €75 million investment. This includes a new €9.44 million administrative building at Santa Lucía, focusing on efficiency and freeing up space for a pedestrian-friendly environment.

Focus on Sustainability and Eco-friendly Initiatives

Around 30 per cent of this funding, €24 million, comes from private companies like Ership and Enagás. The Port Authority itself will contribute over 65 per cent. These investments will target various projects. Private entities aim to build storage facilities, conveyor belts, and even a Livestock Terminal. There’s a push for sustainable energy like Green Hydrogen and Biofuels, aligning with Enagás’ ambition to be Europe’s gas gateway.

Integration Plans: Port and City Synergy

Future plans revolve around integrating the port seamlessly with the city, highlighted by the Plaza Mayor’s expansion and a revitalised Santa Lucía. These initiatives signify the commitment to forging a modern, sustainable, and interconnected port-city landscape, that will deliver long-term environmental and economic benefits.

