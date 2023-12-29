Christmas Lottery 2023: Axarquía Bags 5th Prize

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 10:10

Fortune found its way to Axarquía Image: Shutterstock/ Omar kamal Abdelhafiz

ONE of the most anticipated days of the year in Spain is the Christmas Lottery, celebrated every December 22. On this day, millions of Andalucians eagerly hope for luck to smile on them from the Teatro Real in Madrid. The 2023 draw has once again spread its winnings across various lottery outlets in Andalucia. Nearly all eight provinces have secured a piece of the thirteen prizes up for grabs.

Axarquía’s Moment: 86007 and Andalucia’s Christmas Lottery 2023

The Christmas Lottery left its mark in Axarquía, as the number 86007, one of the fifth prizes was drawn in Torre del Mar and Torrox. Each ticket is valued at €6,000. The fortunate outlets were Avenida del Faro, 3, in Torrox Costa, and Avenida Andalucía, 85, in Torre del Mar.

Celebrating Wins Across Andalucian Provinces: Highlights of Christmas Lottery 2023

The 1st prize ‘ El Gordo’ number 88008 spread €4 million for the series and €400,000 for each winning ticket in Andalucia. This windfall has sparked joy in various Andalucian towns and cities including Jaén, Écija, Sevilla, Almería, Málaga, Cádiz, Granada, Huelva, and others.

The second prize of €1,250,000 has also brought luck to Andalucians, with winning tickets of €125,000 in Zahara de los Atunes, Úbeda, El Ejido, Carboneras, Málaga, and more. The winning number was 58303.

