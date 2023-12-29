Christmas Lottery 2023: Axarquía Bags 5th Prize

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 10:10
Fortune found its way to Axarquía
Image: Shutterstock/ Omar kamal Abdelhafiz
ONE of the most anticipated days of the year in Spain is the Christmas Lottery, celebrated every December 22. On this day, millions of Andalucians eagerly hope for luck to smile on them from the Teatro Real in Madrid. The 2023 draw has once again spread its winnings across various lottery outlets in Andalucia. Nearly all eight provinces have secured a piece of the thirteen prizes up for grabs.
The Christmas Lottery left its mark in Axarquía, as the number 86007, one of the fifth prizes was drawn in Torre del Mar and Torrox. Each ticket is valued at €6,000. The fortunate outlets were Avenida del Faro, 3, in Torrox Costa, and Avenida Andalucía, 85, in Torre del Mar.
The 1st prize ‘ El Gordo’ number 88008 spread €4 million for the series and €400,000 for each winning ticket in Andalucia. This windfall has sparked joy in various Andalucian towns and cities including Jaén, Écija, Sevilla, Almería, Málaga, Cádiz, Granada, Huelva, and others.
The second prize of €1,250,000 has also brought luck to Andalucians, with winning tickets of €125,000 in Zahara de los Atunes, Úbeda, El Ejido, Carboneras, Málaga, and more. The winning number was 58303.
For more Axarquía news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.