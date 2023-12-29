By Anna Ellis •
Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 11:50
Countdown to 2024 at Floridita's New Year's Party in Moraira. Image: Black Velvet / Facebook
Secure your tickets now for Floridita’s New Year’s Party in Moraira!
Enjoy a fantastic live performance by Black Velvet, covering music from the 50s through to the 90s, with something for everyone.
The ticket includes all-inclusive drinks for €50.
The party kicks off at 1:00 AM and lasts until 5:00 AM, ensuring a lively and memorable start to the new year.
To make reservations, you can reach out by email at floridita1@outlook.com or through WhatsApp at (0034) 722 591 674.
Don’t miss the festivities at Bar Floridita, located at Carrer de les Tosqueres, 3, 03724 in Moraira. It’s the perfect way to ring in the new year with great music and a lively atmosphere!
Black Velvet
