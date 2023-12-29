 Hams Seized In Sevilla Due To Health Risk

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 13:18

Health risk. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

A recent investigation has raised the question: How safe is our food during the festive season?

A report published on Friday, December 19 revealed a shocking find in which nearly a ton of ham was confiscated by authorities in Sevilla for not meeting consumption standards.

Startling Discovery In December

The Guardia Civil undertook a major operation in mid-December, which focused on food safety during the Christmas season.

In the Los Alcores region of Sevilla, they uncovered a warehouse linked to a ham sales company. This site, unknown to health authorities, harboured a large quantity of hams destined for slicing, vacuum packing, and sale.

Health Risks At Unregistered Facility

The facility, which was not registered with health authorities, was inspected and was found that it did not meet the minimum hygienic-sanitary conditions to guarantee food safety to consumers.

The investigation which covered three days, revealed a stockpile of 970.8 kilograms of ham. A food slicer with food remains was also discovered, further adding to the health risks.

Severe Sanctions And Ongoing Investigation

These findings have led to the seizure of all the hams which have been declared unfit for consumption.

The company responsible now faces multiple health and consumption sanction proceedings, which are expected to result in heavy financial penalties.

The Guardia Civil’s investigation continues, leaving the door open for further actions. This operation benefited from the collaboration of public health agents from the Sevilla North-Aljarafe District of the Ministry of Health of the Andalucian Government.