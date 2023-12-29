Healthcare Overwhelmed as Flu A Epidemic Hits Murcia Region During Holidays

THE surge of the flu A epidemic during the holiday season has created unprecedented pressure on healthcare facilities across the Murcia Region. Hospitals are facing record-breaking numbers of patients flooding their emergency rooms, while many health centres are experiencing waits extending up to a week. The spike in seasonal flu A has not only strained emergency services but has also led to a rise in other respiratory infections like bronchitis and COVID-19.

Hospital Strategies and Primary Care Overload

This demand increased by 49 per cent above the average. Similar strains were observed in other hospitals across the region, with increases ranging from 22 per cent to 69 per cent.

Behind this situation lies a combination of respiratory infections, prominently the flu A, showing a 120 per cent increase last week, as per the latest epidemiological report.

The healthcare system has been stretched thin, prompting hospitals to open pre-admission units to prevent overcrowding. Despite this strain, the ability to admit patients has been facilitated by reduced surgical activities during the holidays. The Health Department assures that hospitals have contingency plans to accommodate the escalating needs.

Impact on Healthcare System and Community Response

Simultaneously, primary care centres are facing overwhelming demand. Appointments for Family Medicine consultations in several health centers are fully booked for the upcoming days, extending even into mid-January in certain cases. The pressure on primary care staff is evident, with doctors handling over 40 patients daily amid staff shortages due to illness and vacations.

The President of the Murcian Society of Family and Community Medicine, Jesús Abenza, confirms the impact of the flu and other respiratory viruses on the increased patient visits to primary care.

This confluence of ailments has placed an immense strain on both emergency and primary healthcare services, presenting an ongoing challenge for the healthcare system in the Murcia Region.