House fire in Spain kills elderly British couple

29 Dec 2023
Spanish firefighters did their best to save the couple
A BRITISH couple have tragically died in Benidorm due to a house fire in the Costa Blanca resort of Denia which is located near Benidorm.
Police have now begun to investigate the mystery blaze, which they were alerted to at around 11am this morning, Friday December 29. after a neighbour raised the alarm. However, in a shocking twist, it is believed the fire could have occurred days ago. How could this have happened?
As of yet it has not been officially confirmed as to what started the fire, however local reports are pointing to the possibility that it was started from a cigarette butt.
After a neighbour raised the alarm, Emergency Services in Spain rushed to the scene, but despite their best efforts, there was nothing they could do to save the victims.The couple, aged 78, and 84, were found inside the property and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Spain’s National Police are now leading an investigation into the fire, which although not officially stated, is believed to have started accidentally.
Despite the authorities being notified of the blaze shortly before 11am this morning, well placed sources have claimed that firefighters discovered the inside of the property already gutted and therefore believe the fire could have occurred up to several days ago.
The neighbour who raised the alarm is reported to have explained to the authorities that although she had seen no flames she began to become concerned because the inside of the windows were blackened. The property where the tragic fire took place is located on a residential estate known locally as Urbanizacion Betlems near the landmark Montgo Mountain.
It is not yet known if they lived permanently in the house, or used it as a holiday home.
Spain’s National Police are now leading the investigation into the fire and it is believed they both died from smoke inhalation but autopsies will be carried out to establish their official cause of death.
