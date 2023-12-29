Huge Spanish Driving Licence Scam Uncovered

By John Ensor •
Updated: 29 Dec 2023 • 17:43
Driving licence fraudster arrested.
Credit: interior.gob.es
SPANISH authorities have dismantled a group that falsified their identities and fraudulently obtained driving licences.
In a significant crackdown named Operation CARSHINOVEL, 18 individuals have been detained across various provinces in Spain, including Madrid, A Coruña, Sevilla, Pontevedra, and Murcia.
Details of the operation were published today, involving the Guardia Civil and the Municipal Police of Madrid in which they unveiled the fraudulent scheme
The criminal activities of the group involved impersonating candidates who lacked the necessary knowledge to pass the class ‘B’ driving test and the Certificate of Professional Competence (CAP).
In some cases, they also helped individuals regain lost driving points. The fraudsters altered identity documents, replacing photos to match their impersonators, who then sat the exams.
Potential clients were lured through social networks or personal contacts, initially paying between €400 to €500 euros. Once the exam was completed successfully clients then paid the total cost for the service which ranged between €1,500 and €2,000.
The impersonators who competently possessed knowledge of driving regulations, successfully passed theoretical exams, sometimes in as little as six minutes. Remarkably, some took two or three exams within a single week.
The group used a similar method in order to recover a driving license due to the loss of points. They requested a certain amount of money and in collusion with a driving school, it would issue the certificates of completion of the driving courses, awareness and re-education, without having attended any courses.
The operation spanned several Spanish provinces, with impersonators travelling to sit exams. Searches were conducted in three residences, two in Madrid and one in El Ferrol, A Coruña.
In Madrid, a driving school and two hospitality venues were raided, where document forgery occurred. Seized items included computers and mobile phones used in the identity fraud.
It’s noteworthy that one arrestee was caught taking the practical driving test after illegally passing the theoretical part.
The operation remains active, as authorities analyse seized materials to identify more fraudulent licence holders. This extensive operation involved the GIAT of the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Group and the Police Stations of the Puente de Vallecas district and the Judicial Traffic Police of the Madrid Municipal Police.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.