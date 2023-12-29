Huge Spanish Driving Licence Scam Uncovered

By John Ensor • Updated: 29 Dec 2023 • 17:43

Driving licence fraudster arrested. Credit: interior.gob.es

SPANISH authorities have dismantled a group that falsified their identities and fraudulently obtained driving licences.

In a significant crackdown named Operation CARSHINOVEL, 18 individuals have been detained across various provinces in Spain, including Madrid, A Coruña, Sevilla, Pontevedra, and Murcia.

Details of the operation were published today, involving the Guardia Civil and the Municipal Police of Madrid in which they unveiled the fraudulent scheme

Widespread Impersonation Scandal

The criminal activities of the group involved impersonating candidates who lacked the necessary knowledge to pass the class ‘B’ driving test and the Certificate of Professional Competence (CAP).

In some cases, they also helped individuals regain lost driving points. The fraudsters altered identity documents, replacing photos to match their impersonators, who then sat the exams.

Sophisticated Falsification Techniques

Potential clients were lured through social networks or personal contacts, initially paying between €400 to €500 euros. Once the exam was completed successfully clients then paid the total cost for the service which ranged between €1,500 and €2,000.

The impersonators who competently possessed knowledge of driving regulations, successfully passed theoretical exams, sometimes in as little as six minutes. Remarkably, some took two or three exams within a single week.

The group used a similar method in order to recover a driving license due to the loss of points. They requested a certain amount of money and in collusion with a driving school, it would issue the certificates of completion of the driving courses, awareness and re-education, without having attended any courses.

Raid And Evidence Seizure

The operation spanned several Spanish provinces, with impersonators travelling to sit exams. Searches were conducted in three residences, two in Madrid and one in El Ferrol, A Coruña.

In Madrid, a driving school and two hospitality venues were raided, where document forgery occurred. Seized items included computers and mobile phones used in the identity fraud.

It’s noteworthy that one arrestee was caught taking the practical driving test after illegally passing the theoretical part.

The operation remains active, as authorities analyse seized materials to identify more fraudulent licence holders. This extensive operation involved the GIAT of the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Group and the Police Stations of the Puente de Vallecas district and the Judicial Traffic Police of the Madrid Municipal Police.