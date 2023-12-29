Latest news in brief from Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 19:25

A Christmas cave route! Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

Christmas Caves

THE young generation of Vera town had a great time on their Christmas excursion exploring the Sorbas Caves. Wearing their safety gear, they followed a guide who taught them all about how the cave and its formations were created. What a fantastic day that was organised by the Youth Area of Vera.

Albox Zambomba

A CHRISTMAS afternoon of Zambomba Flamenca was held in Albox on December 30, with attendees enjoying a wonderful reception in the Plaza de San Francisco. The Council thanked the brotherhoods of Albox and to Rumba Kimbao who made it possible for the Albojenses and residents of other towns to enjoy a great show.

A Royal Visit

ANY residents of Antas that want the Kings to visit your child at your house can stop by the Culture area (next to the local police), from January 2 to January 3 during the hours of 9am to 2pm. Remember to bring whatever gift you want their Majesties have to bring! For any questions call Cultura at 670 99 70 26.

Concert for Cancer

THE ‘Rondalla Sol y Luna’ Christmas Concert to benefit the Association against cancer was a roaring success last Friday, December 29. In collaboration with the local board of Vera, the concert was held at the Ciudad de Vera Auditorium and gave spectators a fabulous night full of music and solidarity!

A big thanks!

RESIDENTS of Mojacar have taken to social media to say a big thank you to the Town Hall as they’ve agreed to open the toilets on the paseo next to the beach specially for the swim that will be held on New Years day. Brad Swift wrote: “Brilliant, thank you, it’s appreciated.”

Community Kindness

LOCAL lady Lesley Barlow would like to send her appreciation to all the lovely people who sent her get well messages and those who turned up in person bearing gifts of biscuits and chocolates during her long stay in Hospital and Care homes. She is now happily back home in Mojacar and wishes everyone a great Christmas and Happy and Healthy New year.

A Christmas for everyone

THE town of Albox is ensuring that this Christmas can be for everyone, by offering activities that all the family can enjoy.

Not only is the town joyfully decorated with an array of festive decorations, but Albox have also created their own special program, ‘A Christmas for everyone’.

This program involves a variety of activities that are designed for all ages. Last week, on Friday December 29, many families and residents came down to enjoy the ‘Christmas soap workshop’, a fun filled and creative workshop where attendees left with their own self made souvenirs!

There will be another workshop on January 4 and on January 6 the Magic Kings will make a special appearance!

A brilliant build

ON Thursday, December 28, the pedestrian bridge and walkway at la Charca del Gato was officially opened

This newly built feature will save the flood zone at the mouth of the Rambla del Algarrobo, making the area walkable and accessible for hikes and paseos around the area.

With this action carried out in a notably urbanised area, in addition to gaining security for the neighbours, the great environmental value of the environment is recovered, integrating the Salar de los Canos wetland, the Charca del Gato and the seashore, in an ecosystem that was modified by the construction boom and is finally being restored again.

A loving farewell

IT is with much sadness that the Shoestring Family share with you the passing of one of Mojacar’s much loved, talented and valued residents, Mick East.

Mick was a long time resident of Mojacar and had links to the Rusty Nail, La Rambla, La Copa and El Patio, just to name but a few.

His tales and snippets of gossip from Mojacars ‘Golden years’ were legendary and could entertain for hours .

Wearing his traditional Cornish fisherman’s smock he was easily recognised and most often with a drink in his hand! Very few knew that he was an ex ballroom dancer until he was called upon to share with appreciative audiences.

The residents of Mojacar have expressed their thanks for the laughter and fun and said they “hope the bar is well stocked wherever you are.”