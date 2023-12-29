Man found in elderly woman’s bed arrested

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 29 Dec 2023 • 16:40

Police now have the modern day Goldilocks in custody Credit: Shutterstock/1342297793

A MAN from the Netherlands is currently being held in custody for breaking into an elderly woman’s home, eating her food and getting into her bed.

In what sounds like a modern day Goldilocks story, the woman’s son-in-law was bringing the victim back to her residential care home in Breda, when on arrival he found an unknown man relaxing on the woman’s bed. He immediately called authorities, but before they could arrive security officers at the facility managed to catch the culprit, who then handed him over to police.

The incident took place on Leuvenaarstraat in Breda. The woman and her son-in-law found the alarming scene at around 11:25pm, where they stated that “he had only consumed some food but not stolen anything.” Adding that some of the pillows and bedsheets had been disturbed.

The man, aged 34, was reported to have “got up and fled outside by pressing the alarm button, a security guard quickly arrived on the scene, and then they grabbed the intruder and waited for the police.”

When police arrived, they found the intruder secured on the ground by the security guard and the woman’s son-in-law. Police said they were familiar with the suspect from previous similar encounters, and that he does not have a known fixed address.

The mother-in-law was brought to her home, and although a little shook up, is reported to be doing fine. Details on how the man got access to her apartment however are still unclear.