Missing Dog in Turre

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 20:15

Missing dog Curro Credit: Facebook

A DOG has gone missing in the Turre area of Almeria and has been lost for a number of days now.

The dog’s name is Curro and he was last wearing a blue collar. He is quite small and his owner is even more worried as it is very unlike him to wander off. This is an awful thing to happen during Christmas time and the family are really upset, Curro is extremely loved.

If anyone has seen him or knows anything that could help get him back please contact this number 661 039 699 and ask for Aida.

Thank you!