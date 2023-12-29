Missing Dog in Turre

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 20:15
Missing dog Curro
Credit: Facebook
A DOG has gone missing in the Turre area of Almeria and has been lost for a number of days now.
The dog’s name is Curro and he was last wearing a blue collar. He is quite small and his owner is even more worried as it is very unlike him to wander off. This is an awful thing to happen during Christmas time and the family are really upset, Curro is extremely loved.
If anyone has seen him or knows anything that could help get him back please contact this number 661 039 699 and ask for Aida.
Thank you!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.