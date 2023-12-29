Murcia Takes Measures to Combat High Pollution Levels

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 19:19

Murcia Acts Against Pollution Image: Shutterstock/ Borri_Studio

MURCIA is facing a concerning air quality issue, surpassing safe PM10 particle levels for five consecutive days, triggering a level 3 pollution alert. In response, the city council enacted stringent measures, banning heavy trucks and suspending dusty construction projects. Weather patterns, notably the absence of wind and rain, alongside thermal inversion, have exacerbated the problem by trapping pollutants.

City Council’s Response to Pollution

Mayor José Ballesta revealed plans for a comprehensive ‘aerobiological network’ with 13 monitoring stations across Murcia, set to launch in 2024. This collaboration with local universities aims to accurately measure air quality and pollen levels.

Sustainable Solutions for Murcia’s Air

Despite the urgency, Ballesta urged calm, emphasising Murcia’s distinct atmospheric conditions. Murcia City has already implemented plans to introduce reducing air pollution like free transportation, parking facilities, and free bike services to combat pollution’s impact. The proactive approach seeks to address the immediate pollution concerns while laying the groundwork for a cleaner, healthier Murcia in the future.

