News snippets from the European Press

By Linda Hall • Updated: 29 Dec 2023 • 10:57

Caption: NORWEGIAN OIL: Modest production increase in November Photo credit: CC/Tommy Ellingsen

Norway: Slight rise THE Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) announced a rise in the volume of oil production in November 2023 when compared to October or during the same period last year. Although this was 3.1 per cent lower than NPD predictions, total gas sales of 10.9 billion cubic metres were higher than expected.

Denmark: Race date DENMARK, a country of cycling enthusiasts and home to several champions including Jonas Vingegaard who won the last two Tours de France, is to host a World Tour race. Scheduled for 2025, 2026 and 2027, the 250-kilometre route will have set out from Roskilde and finish in Copenhagen.

Organic choice DENMARK buys more organic food than any other EU countries including France, Germany or Italy, the country’s Association of Organic Farms, Growers and Consumers said. Exactly 99.7 per cent of the population told the association that they bought organic produce each day, principally fruit and vegetables.

Italy: Not amused A NATIVITY scene in a Capocastello di Mercogliano church showing the Infant Jesus with two mothers instead of the usual Mary and Joseph, was criticised by conservative Catholics and politicians. In contrast, the parish priest defended the tableau, saying that modern families “were no longer like traditional ones.”

Star puzzle A MAP of the night sky etched on a large stone excavated an ancient fort in northeastern Italy is more than 2,400 years old, astronomers said. The 29 engravings on the map were not random, as all but one aligned closely with visible stars, with the exception of one which experts believe was a supernova.

Belgium: Midnight dip LOUIS VERBEECK a priest driving home after Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, inexplicably ended up in an Antwerp canal despite being familiar with the route. Passersby went to his aid and although unhurt he was taken to hospital with mild hypothermia and discharged in time for that morning’s 11am Mass.

Not funny BY late December, the Net Brussel refuse collection service had dealt with 60 tons of laughing gas canisters, all of which needed to be separated from the other rubbish. Inevitably, some were not spotted, causing explosions which Net Brussel said resulted in shutting down an incinerator “on a weekly basis.”

Germany: Very merry A DRUNK driver dressed as Father Christmas who was taking presents home on Christmas Eve came off the road in Unstruttal and crashed into another car as well as a housefront, which was badly damaged. Although nobody was harmed the 54-year-old was clearly unfit to drive and his licence confiscated after a breath-test.

Hot stuff WITH an average 10.6-degree annual temperature, 2023 was likely to be the warmest year since records began in 1881, Germany’s Meteorological Office (DWD) said. This figure surpasses 2022’s annual temperature of 10.5 degrees, the country’s warmest year until 2018, making the past two years the two hottest on record.

Netherlands: Turtle rescued A LOGGERHEAD turtle washed up on the coast at the end of December was the sixth to be found since October. The latest was young and too weak to remove the large number of mussels on its shell, explained biologists at Rotterdam’s Blijdorp zoo where it is recovering with other rescued turtles.

Not so many THE 49,600 refugees and close family members who reached the Netherlands by December 2023 suggested that the annual total would be under 50,000. This was well below the government’s earlier estimate of 76,000, although slightly higher than in 2022 when a total of 48,600 people sought refugee status.

FRANCE: Go fish THE port of Lorient hopes via Keroman, a company which is partly publicly-owned, to develop a 250-hectare, €280 million fishing hub in Oman which will fly in annual 200,000 tons of fish to the Brittany town. Many locals, especially environmentalists, are questioning the project’s impact on local life.

Red tape cut: FRENCH pupils and those from EU countries on exchange visits to Britain will have less paperwork to contend with now that a change in regulations allows them to enter the county on an identity card. Non-EU nationals at French schools still need a passport but will not have to pay for a £115 (€132.25) visa.

FINLAND: Flash cash ONLY 6 per cent of Finns use cash, the latest figures show, although a Bank of Finland official said that people should have some cash at home to pay for food, medications and fuel in an emergency. “A disruption to card payment systems could complicate their lives,” Paivi Heikkinen warned.

Getting bigger HELSINKI city hall’s latest population forecast said this would grow from its 2022 count of 664,028 to more than 700,000 people in 2027 and 722,000 by 2040. The city expects to gain an extra 8,200 residents in 2024 and to continue growing at an annual rate of approximately 7,000 from 2025 onwards.

Ireland: Less friendly IRELAND’S Advertising Standards Authority (ASAI) asked the National Dairy Council to withdraw an advertisement which maintained that the country’s milk was the “most climate-friendly in the world.” The request was the result of a complaint which said the claim was based on statistics from 13 years ago.

Happy event THE Fota Wildlife Park in Carrigtwohill announced that a rare and endangered François langur monkey was born there in November. The baby’s mother and a younger sibling arrived at the Fota park from the UK’s Twycross Zoo in September 2022 under the European Endangered Breeding Programme (EEP).

Portugal: Rolling away THE Rolling Loud, the summer hip-hop festival held in Praia da Rocha (Portimão) in 2022 and 2023 will not take place in Portugal in 2024. The organisers failed to explain the decision, although town local sources quoted in the Portuguese media said that 2023 ticket sales had dropped “significantly.”

Rent hike NEW rental contracts were 10.5 per cent higher during the third quarter of 2023, according to National Statistics Institute (INE) figures. Nevertheless, the national average of with a national average of €7.25 euros per square metre was 0.3 per cent lower than during the previous quarter, INE said.

Sweden: Chipping in AROUND 440,000 of Sweden’s 1.4 million cats have been chipped and registered in line with a law passed in 2022. The country’s Agriculture ministry said it was satisfied with the progress made, which was aimed at making it easier to trace a lost pet, raise their status and reduce the number of strays.

Less high MORTGAGE rates would fall slightly in 2024 from the current 5 per cent, economists from mortgage providers told the TT news agency. Nordnet’s Frida Bratt said home-owners or prospective buyers hoping for a return to 1 or 1.5 per cent would be disappointed, but rates would be “somewhat lower.”