Paddling for Paws on January 1!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 21:13

Last year's dip! Credit: Paws Patas Facebook

PAWS PATAS are once again hosting their ‘New Years Day Dip’ on January 1 in aid of all the animals in their care.

Last year the event was a splashing success, with many enjoying a refreshing dip, which not only aided the one or two sore heads from the previous night’s celebrations, but was also all for a good cause!

The animal shelter is hoping to bring as many dogs as possible to the swim, but need people who are willing to walk a dog (the dogs will all be brought to the beach on the day in their own transport). If you can help contact them through their Facebook or email them at info@paws-patas.org .

There will also be an array of prizes that will be given to participants on the day, these are:

The closest guess to the number of swimmers (contact beforehand)

The best fancy dress

The oldest swimmer

The youngest swimmer

This invigorating event will begin at 12am on Mojacar beach at the far end , opposite The Best Indalo Hotel, with registration starting at 10.30am.

Fancy dress is more than welcome, and a brave face for the chilly water!