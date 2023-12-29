Sicilia Gelati in Torre del Mar Achieves Prestigious ‘Cavaliere del Gelato’ Title

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 9:10
Image: Shutterstock/JM Travel Photography
SICILIA GELATI, the ice cream parlour owned by Juanma Guerrero in Torre del Mar, has clinched a remarkable achievement. Guerrero recently received the esteemed title of Cavaliere del Gelato from Rome’s primary association of gelato artisans, marking a proud moment for the local community.
This prestigious accolade stands as the highest honour bestowed by the Italian Gelato Association upon the creators of this cherished traditional treat. Sicilia Gelati, situated on the eastern Costa del Sol’s Paseo de Larios, garnered attention for its authentic Sicilian formula and commitment to crafting 100 per cent natural, additive-free, and gluten-free delights.
The path to this recognition was rigorous. Guerrero submitted videos showcasing his ice cream-making prowess, underwent a year-long evaluation, and ultimately demonstrated his skills by preparing a nougat ice cream at the competition held in Rome’s Olympic Stadium.
Guerrero’s innovation extends to his diverse range of flavours, including pistachio sourced from Bronte in Sicily and a vegan-friendly coconut ice cream. His creations span from the traditional Sicilian cassata to inventive blends like rice infused with lemon essence and gianduiotto, combining hazelnut and chocolate.
Setting itself apart, Sicilia Gelati operates with transparency, allowing customers to witness the ice cream production in an open kitchen—a testament to Guerrero’s dedication to authenticity and quality.
