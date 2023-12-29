Spain’s Most Majestic Tree Crowned In Andalucia 

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 19:01

El Chaparro de la Vega. Credit: AyuntamientoCoripe/Facebook.com

Have you ever encountered a natural wonder that takes your breath away? In the heart of Coripe, Sevilla, stands a tree that has done just that, earning the title of Spain’s most beautiful tree.

This remarkable tree, known as ‘El Chaparro de la Vega’, was honoured as a Natural Monument on November 23, 2001, by the Junta de Andalucia.

Towering at 30 metres in height and spanning 13 metres in diameter, it’s not just its size that captivates onlookers. The tree has become an integral part of the local community, a symbol of endurance and beauty, having thrived for over 400 years.

A Symbol Of Community And Heritage

‘El Chaparro de la Vega’ isn’t just a majestic sight; it’s a focal point for local festivities and environmental education. The tree’s shadow hosts numerous activities, including the notable Pilgrimage of Fatima in May.

The tree’s uniqueness also lends itself to activities focusing on environmental learning. The surrounding landscape, with its rolling hills and limestone slopes, provides a picturesque backdrop for these gatherings.

Pioneering Recognition For Natural Monuments

The Tree and Forest of the Year contest, initiated in 2007 by Bosques Sin Fronteras, was a first of its kind in Europe and globally. This initiative led to the creation of the European ‘Tree of the Year’ award in 2011, organized by the Alianza Foundation (Nadace Partnerstvi).

The contest aims to celebrate trees and forests not just for their physical attributes but for their cultural and communal significance. ‘El Chaparro de la Vega’, the Spanish representative for 2024, exemplifies this ethos perfectly.

In the contest, ‘El Chaparro de la Vega’ secured 3,715 votes, surpassing its competitors like the Glorieta de Becquer cypress and the Himalayan Cedar from the Zoobotanico in Jerez de la Frontera.

The tree’s ‘outstanding dimensions’ and its role in the daily lives of locals were key highlights on the contest website. The tree’s presence in the community, as the website notes, is deeply rooted in the local heritage and family