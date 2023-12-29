Speaking European: Karolina from Lithuania

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 22:17

Karolina glowing in the Spanish sun!

Every year more and more people from all over Europe move to the sunny coast of Spain, one of those travelling souls is Lithuanian born, Karolina Da.

Euro Weekly News caught up with Karolina, to ask her about her move here over seven years ago.

She told us that she “always had a nice feeling about Spain, but Marbella I heard was a very cosmopolitan city, clean, advanced and beautiful, that was the reason why I chose Marbella.”

When asked what her first impression was, she responded, “I loved the mountains and sea view straight away. I could feel the salty air that reminded me of holidays.” Smiling that, “well life is like a holiday here if you get too lazy!”

EWN asked Karolina what has changed here in the years since she first arrived. “Firstly the population has changed remarkably for sure. Summers are busier and the winters are busy as well, which wasn’t so seven years ago.”

Her ⁠favourite thing about the coast is “of course the climate”, adding that she also loves “Spanish culture and the attitude towards children.” When we inquired as to her least favourite part she paused before answering, finally admitting that it was “probably the legal system”, explaining that “sometimes you have to wait a long time to get an appointment.”

The biggest difference between her hometown in Lithuania and here in Marbella is “the weather of course! Because of this, in my hometown all the action happens indoors, while here everything is mostly outdoors.”

Finally, we asked Karolina after seven years where her favourite spot on the coast is, to which she told us it was definitely “Marbella old town”. We agree that the beauty of Casco Antiguo is magnificent!

Karolina plans to continue her life here for the foreseeable future, with her two handsome sons and British husband, Navid.