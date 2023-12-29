The Sue Moretta Singers Christmas Concerts

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 15:49
The Sue Moretta Singers
Credit: Next Stop Almeria/Paul Fullard
THE Sue Moretta Singers group have managed to raise an incredible €676.33 for the PAWS PATAS Animal charity in Almeria.
Following their Christmas Concerts at Miraflores, Valery and The Irish Rover, where the singers entertained with a selection of beautiful carols and Christmas songs, collections were made to raise their great donation.
Sue Moretta has sent thanks to her singers, the venues, and all of those who have kindly donated.
Sue is looking to recruit new singers in 2024 so if you are interested you can contact her on Facebook or WhatsApp 711 02 85 96.
Merry Christmas to you all and a Happy & Prosperous New Year from the Sue Morretta Singers.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
