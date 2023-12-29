Urgent Blood Donation Appeal for Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 11:51

Save a life today. Image: Shutterstock/LightField Studios

THE Regional Blood Donation Centre in Murcia urgently calls upon the community to donate blood, specifically targeting A- and O- blood types due to critically low reserves in local hospitals.

Critical Need for O- Blood Type

Emphasising the scarcity of O- blood, the Centre urges immediate donations of this blood type. Additionally, A- blood type donations can be accommodated within 2 to 3 days.

Eligibility Criteria and Donation Centres

Eligibility criteria include being between 18 and 65 years old, weighing over 50 kilograms, residing in Spain, and maintaining good health. Interested individuals can donate at established centres: the Regional Blood Donation Centre at Garay Avenue, 2, in Murcia, until 8:30 PM, and at Santa María del Rosell Hospital in Cartagena until 2 PM.

Make a Life-Saving Contribution

The need for A- and O- blood types is critical, and donors are encouraged to support the local hospitals by contributing blood, ensuring a sufficient supply for emergency medical treatments. Your donation can save lives.

