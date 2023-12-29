Urgent Blood Donation Appeal for Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Save a life today.
THE Regional Blood Donation Centre in Murcia urgently calls upon the community to donate blood, specifically targeting A- and O- blood types due to critically low reserves in local hospitals.
Emphasising the scarcity of O- blood, the Centre urges immediate donations of this blood type. Additionally, A- blood type donations can be accommodated within 2 to 3 days.
Eligibility criteria include being between 18 and 65 years old, weighing over 50 kilograms, residing in Spain, and maintaining good health. Interested individuals can donate at established centres: the Regional Blood Donation Centre at Garay Avenue, 2, in Murcia, until 8:30 PM, and at Santa María del Rosell Hospital in Cartagena until 2 PM.
The need for A- and O- blood types is critical, and donors are encouraged to support the local hospitals by contributing blood, ensuring a sufficient supply for emergency medical treatments. Your donation can save lives.
