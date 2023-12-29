Victim escapes by sending notes through window

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 15:28

A WOMAN in Almeria, Spain miraculously managed to escape from her abuser by sending notes through the window.

The woman, who lives in Roquetas de Mar and is aged 28, was rescued from the apartment where she was being held captive by her romantic partner. The man, aged 35, had a restraining order in force due to the fact that he had been constantly mistreating her.

After being held captive and abused for several days, the woman took a chance when her partner was not looking and managed to throw several handwritten notes out of the the window of the house, in which she wrote desperate pleas for help to anybody who read them. Thankfully, these were found by a local resident who after reading the alarming notes immediately informed the emergency services. A police team then went to the scene of the incident and found the terrible situation. After the agents forced the aggressor out of the house, they were able to rescue the victim, who then had to be transferred to the Roquetas de Mar Health Centre to be treated for the injuries she had sustained from the numerous physical attacks she had endured.

The culprit was instantly arrested and placed at the disposal of the court on guard duty, which has ordered his entry into prison.

These events occurred on December 9 in the neighborhood of Cortijos de Marin, and the details were recently released in a press release by the local authorities.