A Hidden Spanish Gem

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 18:20

Banys Arabs, Girona. Credit: Tim Adams/Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

SPANISH news media often has a fascination with the British press, about how its cities and culture are perceived in the UK.

A recent article from a well-known Spanish newspaper reported on such a story that shed light on a Spanish city that has charmed English tourists with its understated beauty and historical richness.

On the 2022 tourist map, Spain attracted over 70 million visitors, predominantly from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. This surge in tourism underscores Spain’s allure, especially among British travellers who cherish the nation’s climate, cuisine, and culture.

Girona: An Overlooked Marvel

Despite being overshadowed by more famous locales, Girona, a Catalan city at just 100 kilometres from Barcelona, has captured the hearts of many English tourists.

Once known primarily for its airport’s proximity to Barcelona, and described as ‘one of the most underrated cities in Spain,’ Girona is now recognized for its intrinsic value.

Girona serves as a gateway for many en route to Spain’s larger cities. But, the overwhelming opinion is that it deserves far greater recognition.

Girona possesses some of the best preserved medieval walls and cobblestone streets, rated among the finest in Europe. Notably the TV fantasy series Game of Thrones chose the town for filming some of its scenes.

Architectural And Natural Splendour

Not only does Girona boast symbolic structures like the symmetrical bell tower of the Monastery of San Pedro de Galligants and the Arab baths, but it also invites exploration of its scenic surroundings.

Framed by the Pyrenees and enveloped in forests, Girona’s charm extends beyond its architecture, in particular the grandeur of the Onar River that flows through the city.

Girona emerges not just as a stopover but as a destination worthy of admiration and exploration. Its blend of historical splendour, architectural beauty, and natural landscapes makes it a hidden gem, now rightfully earning the attention it deserves.