Animal Advocates: Cruz Azul a Decade of Care

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 21:26

Image: Shutterstock/savitskaya iryna

CRUZ AZUL, founded by Lyn Baines and Sue Thomason during Spain’s challenging times in a pet care crisis, commemorates its remarkable tenth year in 2023. This initiative emerged amidst a period where economic difficulties led to countless pets being abandoned due to unaffordable veterinary expenses.

Comprehensive Care Approach: CRUZ AZUL’s Mission for Responsible Pet Ownership

The primary goal of Cruz Azul was to advocate responsible pet ownership while ensuring no animal suffered due to financial constraints. Their approach involves comprehensive care—vaccination, microchipping, and sterilisation—aiming to curb uncontrolled breeding and foster responsible guardianship.

Notably, Cruz Azul actively manages feline colonies, providing guidance, and cat traps, and promoting the benefits of these colonies in maintaining territorial balance and controlling vermin populations through natural reduction with sterilisation.

Generosity Amidst Support: Worshipful Brother George Noden’s Donation to CRUZ AZUL

Recently, the organisation received an unexpected donation of €1,000 from Worshipful Brother George Noden of the Luz de Murcia Lodge. President Lyn Baines expressed deep gratitude for this contribution, ‘It means so much to us and the animals ‘ said Lyn. ‘The only way we raise money for them usually is through our popular donation centre in San Javier. We must thank George and the Lodge Members for their generosity.’

Luz de Murcia Lodge, an integral part of the Masonic Province of Murcia, has a longstanding commitment to charitable actions. Their extensive philanthropic efforts span from aiding cancer associations to disaster relief support and now extending to Cruz Azul’s noble cause.

For more information about Cruz Azul’s work, for assistance or contributions, contact 693 017 616 or visit www.cruzazulmurcia.com.

For more Costa Cálida news click here