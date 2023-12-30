By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 10:14

Brushing Off the Dust: Elche's MACE Welcomes Back Art Lovers. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Elche (MACE) has reopened its Temporary Exhibition Room after almost four years of closure.

The reopening features the exhibition ‘Daniel Coves, Figures and Fictions,’ showcasing over 40 works by the acclaimed Elche artist Daniel Coves.

The exhibition encompasses 12 years of Coves’ career, featuring figurative art that explores themes of time, image, and colour.

The artist’s works include depictions of people and nudes, often inspired by cinematic scenes.

The exhibition, which marks Daniel Coves’ first solo exhibition in Elche, will be on display until April 28, offering visitors a glimpse into the artist’s creative journey.

The artist confirmed: “This is the first time that I have exhibited in Elche and it is an honour as it is the city where my family lives and where I grew up.”

Daniel Coves was born in Gandía (Valencia) in 1985.

At the age of four, he came to live in Elche where he studied artistic high school at the Carrús Institute.

He continued his studies at the Accademia di Belle Arti di Brera in Milan and finished Fine Arts at the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

In 2009 he obtained a doctorate in Fine Arts from the Complutense in Madrid.

His work has been exhibited in places such as the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Houston Art Fair in Houston and the European Museum of Modern Art in Barcelona.

In addition, he has participated in multiple exhibitions in Portugal, Belgium, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain.