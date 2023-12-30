Business Roundup for Spain and the UK

By Linda Hall • Updated: 30 Dec 2023 • 15:34

SPAIN'S FCC: €525.3 million Florida contract for US subsidiary

Not to be rubbished FCC Environmental Services won a $575 million (€525.3 million) waste management contract in Florida.

The company, a subsidiary of FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente, will collect rubbish from 111,000 residential homes in St Johns County (Florida) once contracts with the two companies currently providing the service expire in July 2024.

The local authorities in St Johns County explained that FCC Environmental Services’ offer was “significantly lower” than the other companies’, although these later questioned how FCC could put in such a low bid.

The Spanish company is already responsible for collecting rubbish from 500,000 Florida homes, including properties in Palm Beach.

Pre-election tax cuts ACCORDING to the UK media, Downing Street is deliberating whether to scrap inheritance tax.

Although this affects only 4 per cent of British families, axing it in next March’s Budget is viewed as a pre-election sweetener to enhance Rishi Sunak’s chances of victory.

It would be just one of several tax cuts under discussion by senior government figures. This is in line with Sunak’s orders for a visible shift on taxes, after having prioritised a reduction in inflation over reducing the tax burden when he took over as prime minister.

Win some, lose some DIGI’S good results continued to affect Spain’s other telecoms companies in 2023.

The Romania-based company came out tops in portability, acquiring 766,000 mobile and landline customers from its rivals, most of them from Vodafone España.

Instead of the hoped-for recovery following its €5 billion purchase by Zegona in September, Vodafone lost a further 598,000 mobile lines.

Movistar lost 273,000 and Orange 185,000 while MasMovil – which has 15.8 million lines and still awaits its Orange merger – gained 50,000 mobile lines and 7,000 mobile lines.

Telefonica meanwhile, lost 216,500 landlines and 56,500 mobile lines but is concentrating on its high-value clients while promoting the Movistar Plus digital television platform.

Cash injection US-BASED investment firm Stonepeak will invest £450 million (€518.3 million) into the AA breakdown service.

City sources quoted by Sky News in late December said Stonepeak’s 15 per cent AA stake was due to be announced “very shortly.”

Towerbrook and Warburg Pincus will retain their positions as majority shareholders after the consortium purchased the then-struggling AA for £219 million (€252.3 million) in 2021.

As a result of the sale, the AA was de-listed from the London Stock Exchange where it was active for seven years.

No closures HSBC pledged that there would be no new branch closures in 2024.

The bank has closed 736 branches in Britain since 2015 although data from the Which? consumer group showed that NatWest and Barclays had shut more.

In his festive message to customers, Jose Carvalho, HSBC’s Wealth and Personal Banking chief in the UK, said the bank would “expand community locations up and down the country” by introducing pop-up branches and banking hubs.

Carvalho also thanked HSBC customers for “trusting the bank with their money” while admitting that there had been times in 2023 “when we could have done better.”