Cartagena’s Toy Drive a Huge Success

30 Dec 2023
Image: cartagena town hall
BRINGING warmth and smiles to Cartagena, the City Council’s “Juguetea” (toy drive) solidarity campaign has achieved a remarkable feat by collecting gifts for 1,500 children, ensuring no child is left without a present this holiday season. The touching conclusion of this initiative took place on December 22 at Plaza Luis Ruipérez, next to the Palacio de Deportes.
Mayor Noelia Arroyo attended the event, extending heartfelt thanks to the community, organisations, businesses, and sports clubs whose combined efforts amassed an incredible 3,200 toys. From dolls and footballs to bicycles, board games, remote-controlled cars, dartboards, and puzzles, an array of gifts for all ages were contributed.
Expressing her gratitude, Mayor Noelia Arroyo said, ‘Cartagena is fortunate to receive support from nearly fifty associations, groups, entities, businesses, the Armed Forces, and sports clubs for this annual toy drive. It helps fulfill the dreams of many children who eagerly write their letters to the Three Kings.’
The campaign’s success was bolstered by the logistical support of the Spanish Navy and the Artillery Regiment 73 of Tentegorra, providing vehicles for transporting the gifts. Additionally, the Cartagena Moto Club added festive cheer, donning Santa Claus costumes and spreading joy throughout the day while delivering the toys.
