Exploring Ancient Wonders: Mediterranean Cave Art

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 22:34

Explore prehistoric cave art Image: carm.es

UNTIL January 28, the Archaeological Museum of Murcia will host an exhibition celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Mediterranean cave art’s designation as a World Heritage site.

Journey Through Time: Unveiling the Legacy of Mediterranean Cave Art

Curated by the Autonomous Community, this display vividly illustrates the discoveries, research history, and public stewardship of this significant heritage using photos, reconstructions, artifacts, and innovative technologies like 3D and immersive experiences.

Interactive Experience: Engaging with Diverse Expressions of Prehistory

Visitors can explore landscapes, cave dwellings, and ancient depictions, offering insights into prehistoric societies and their diverse expressions throughout different eras. This tribute honours the 25 years since the recognition of Mediterranean cave art as a World Heritage site, a milestone achieved through collaborative efforts among Andalucia, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Cataluña, Murcia, and Valencia.

Understanding the Significance of Cave Art Landscapes

Director-General José Francisco Lajara highlights, ‘Graphic expressions reflect our ancestors’ ways of life, shaping our collective cultural heritage.’ The exhibition educates on discoveries, research narratives, and preservation projects, helping visitors to witness these ancient artworks firsthand while emphasising the collective responsibility to preserve this legacy for future generations.

