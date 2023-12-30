Harry Potter’s Magical World in Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 22:19

: Step into the world of J.K Rowling in Cartagena Image: Cartagena.es

THE magical universe crafted by J.K. Rowling has found its way to the Augusteum Museum with ‘Cartagena Mágica’. This exhibit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the release of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ the exhibition will run until Sunday, January 28.

Explore Hogwarts and Uncover Wizardry in Cartagena

Set in a museum located 5 meters below ground level, the visit unfolds as an adventure, displaying over 150 limited edition items, handcrafted objects, a vast collection of wands, life-sized dioramas, and meticulously crafted settings. Both young and old can immerse themselves in a magical universe, surrounded by an ambiance inspired by the cinematic world.

Step into the Enchanting World of Harry Potter

Crossing Platform 9¾, visitors arrive at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Here, they can attend classes on potions and herbology, train with prestigious wizards to perfect wand movements for foolproof spells, and even discover their house assignment by the Sorting Hat, all while diving into Cartagena‘s history and archaeology.

A Celebration of Harry Potter’s 25th Anniversary

The exhibition at the Augusteum (Calle Caballero) runs from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 AM to 5:30 PM, priced at €4. See Cartagena.es for more information.

