January won’t be dry in France

By Linda Hall • Updated: 30 Dec 2023 • 12:29

: FRENCH VINEYARD: Wine industry employs 500,000 people Photo credit: Flickr/Mustang Joe

ADDICTION experts in France said the government was not doing enough to publicise the risks attached to alcohol.

Instead, it should be supporting the Defi de Janvier – January Challenge – a campaign equivalent to the UK’s Dry January and promoted by the country’s health charities.

According to a poll carried out for Association Addictions France, 60 per cent of respondents were prepared to take up the challenge in the New Year but the state health service was not backing the initiative.

Forty-five academics and doctors specialising in addiction have now put their names to a letter calling on the government to promote the Defi de Janvier.

“It is more than a shame that the government continues to keep its distance from the French version of Dry January,” the letter lamented.

Only the US consumes more wine than France and the country’s politicians are aware of the importance of the sector, which provides work for half a million people.

President Emmanuel Macron happily admits to drinking wine each day at lunch and dinner, and has been quoted as saying that a meal without wine “is a bit sad.”

The influential wine lobby maintains that the French traditionally drink in moderation and an alcohol-free month would be at odds with France’s customs. Going dry for a month was more appropriate for binge-drinking northern European countries, it has suggested.

Ninety per cent of the French population drank less than the weekly 10 glasses recommended by health experts, pointed out Krystel Lepresle, from Vin et Societe, which represents the French wine sector. What was more, alcohol consumption had fallen by 60 per cent over the last 60 years she said.

“The French succeed in reconciling the pleasure of consumption with moderation,” Lepresle added.

Meanwhile, Addiction Professor Olivier Cottencin, who organised the letter, said it was “surprising” that France’s government was willing to back a tobacco-free November each year, but shied away from an alcohol-free month.