Joint Charity Event Raises Funds for Two Worthy Causes

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 21:58

Embrace the festive cheer Image: Shutterstock/ fornStudio

THE Joint Axarquía Animal Rescue and & Royal British Legion Riogordo Pre-Christmas Dinner and Dance was a resounding success, thanks to the fantastic turnout of supporters. The event buzzed with excitement and camaraderie, making it a memorable evening.

Cathy’s ‘Lucky Dip’ Stall: A €130 Success

Cathy’s ‘lucky dip’ stall, where everyone walked away a winner, raised an impressive €130, contributing significantly to the fundraising goal. Both charities extend their heartfelt thanks to Arco del Sol for their consistently delightful food and service that added to the evening’s enjoyment. Albi and Mitch entertained the crowd, keeping the spirits high throughout the event. The Colmenar Social Club members’ hall decorations brought a festive charm to the atmosphere.

With your unwavering support, they raised a commendable total of €643, which will be equally split between two deserving charities, amounting to €321.50 each.

Save the Date: Burns Night 2024 at O’Neil’s Irish Bar

Looking forward, mark your calendars for the upcoming joint Burns Night on January 25, 2024, hosted at O’Neil’s Irish Bar in Puente don Manuel. Keep an eye out for ticket sales—let’s make 2024 another year of generosity and celebration!

