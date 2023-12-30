Joint Charity Event Raises Funds for Two Worthy Causes

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 21:58
Embrace the festive cheer
Image: Shutterstock/ fornStudio
THE Joint Axarquía Animal Rescue and & Royal British Legion Riogordo Pre-Christmas Dinner and Dance was a resounding success, thanks to the fantastic turnout of supporters. The event buzzed with excitement and camaraderie, making it a memorable evening.
Cathy’s ‘lucky dip’ stall, where everyone walked away a winner, raised an impressive €130, contributing significantly to the fundraising goal. Both charities extend their heartfelt thanks to Arco del Sol for their consistently delightful food and service that added to the evening’s enjoyment. Albi and Mitch entertained the crowd, keeping the spirits high throughout the event. The Colmenar Social Club members’ hall decorations brought a festive charm to the atmosphere.
With your unwavering support, they raised a commendable total of €643, which will be equally split between two deserving charities, amounting to €321.50 each.
Looking forward, mark your calendars for the upcoming joint Burns Night on January 25, 2024, hosted at O’Neil’s Irish Bar in Puente don Manuel. Keep an eye out for ticket sales—let’s make 2024 another year of generosity and celebration!
For more Axarquía news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.