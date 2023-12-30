Lagomar Demolition Marks a New Dawn for La Manga’s Coastline

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 22:09

Image: Jose Miguel Luengo Gallego

AFTER lingering for decades as a looming landmark along the coastline, the notorious Lagomar building in La Manga will soon meet its end. Occupying a 20,000 square metre plot and erected in the 1970s, this structure will soon become history.

Dismantling Lagomar: Phases and Approach to Controlled Deconstruction

Despite numerous sceptics doubting this day would ever arrive, after eleven years of requisitions, negotiations, and pauses, the San Javier Town Council will finally dismantle the building at the expense of its owners, Intramanga Turística, with an estimated cost of €800,000.

The demolition plan, spanning three phases over three months, aims for a controlled deconstruction due to the building’s high risk of self-collapse and various structural issues. Unlike the initially considered explosive demolition, this method mitigates environmental impact, especially concerning noise and the potential debris fallout into the Mar Menor. The meticulous approach, though time-consuming, ensures environmental safety with ecological assessments and protective measures, including barriers in the Mar Menor.

La Manga’s Landscape Transformation: Bid Farewell to an Infamous Landmark

This marks a crucial milestone for La Manga. For fifty years, this twin structure to Doblemar stood as a stark reminder of abandoned concrete and steel, now soon to be a thing of the past, heralding a new chapter for the region’s landscape.

