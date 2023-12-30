By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 13:05

Making History Accessible to All: Benidorm's El Tossal de la Cala Earns TUR4all Seal. Image: Visit Benidorm

El Tossal de la Cala in Benidorm has received the TUR4all seal, accrediting it as an accessible site, granted by the state platform Impulsa Igualdad (formerly Predif).

The Council’s measures and resources in El Tossal de la Cala were assessed by the platform’s team of experts to ensure accessibility for all visitors to the Roman ‘castellum’ and access to information about the site.

Among the resources provided are audio guides available in Spanish, Valencian, and English, self-propelled wheelchairs for individuals with mobility issues, managed parking for vehicles with reduced mobility, and adapted public bathrooms.

El Tossal de la Cala joins a short list of only 20 archaeological sites in Spain certified with the TUR4all seal, emphasising the city’s commitment to accessibility in its historical heritage sites.

The Tossal de La Cala archaeological site, situated on a 100-metre-high hill, dates back to the second and first centuries BC and was excavated in the 1940s and 1956.

Recent archaeological work by the University of Alicante since 2013 revealed that the site was a Roman settlement occupied by the armies of Quintus Sertorius during the Sertorian Wars.

The presence of Roman soldiers is confirmed by the wall, various rooms, and materials found.

The Tossal de la Cala served as a fort or ‘castellum’ built under the orders of General Sertorio around 77 BC, as part of a Roman chain of coastal military enclaves controlling naval activities during hostilities.

The site is open for visits on Fridays and weekends, and guided tours can be arranged via email: visitatossal@benidorm.org