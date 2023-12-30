Murcia’s Regional Assembly Passes Historic €6.5 Billion Budget

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 14:14

Murcia's Groundbreaking Budget Image: carm.es

THE Regional Assembly of Murcia recently passed a significant budget of €6.526 billion, marking a historic milestone with a strong focus on social welfare. President López Miras highlighted the government’s commitment to having Murcia’s accounts approved before January 1, 2024, ensuring vital support for the region.

Key Allocations: Health, Education, and Social Policies

These budgets prioritise healthcare, education, and social policies, promising approximately €14.5 million per day for these critical sectors. Beyond social welfare, they emphasise support for municipalities, fostering business, and modernising industries. Additionally, they underscore the regional government’s dedication to digitalisation for efficient public service.

President López Miras praised the Finance Minister and the government for their dedicated work, despite time constraints and delayed information from the Ministry of Finance.

Impacts: Savings and Support for Families

The 2024 Budgets notably allocate 5.288 billion euros to healthcare, education, and social welfare, aiming to improve the lives of the people in Murcia. Furthermore, they include measures supporting entrepreneurs and businesses, intending to reduce taxes for families in need. Overall, these fiscal plans aim to generate savings of over €420 million, benefiting families, the middle class, and the most vulnerable groups in the region.

