News In Brief: Costa Cálida

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 19:57
Image: tocinalosrosales.es
ZARZADILLA de Totana will host the annual Three Kings show on January 6, starring 20 locals and with new backdrops made by students from the Municipal School of Arts. The event begins at 11:00 AM in the Botanical Garden, followed by an evening charity auction dance at the parish hall, supporting the Spanish Association Against Cancer.
IN a heartwarming gesture, Aguas de Lorca’s team contributed €1,000 to the Cruz Roja Lorca for their toy drive. This generous donation ensures that around 100 children, from struggling families, can receive toys during this festive season.
LORCA Council Honors Egypt with the ‘Treasures of Egypt’ Exhibition’. The MASS-Blue Museum hosts 100+ scaled recreations from eminent museums like the Louvre, British Museum, and Cairo Museum. Running Jan 2 to Jun 30, it showcases burials, expeditions, funerary items, Tutankhamun’s sarcophagus, and much more.
LA Manga del Mar Menor unveiled its revamped Mistral Park, along with an outdoor sports area and a delightful children’s play zone. Celebrations ensued with children’s workshops and the adornment of Christmas decorations, adding cheer to this community space.
A late-night fire ravaged a section of the Malecón de Murcia’s garden, scorching three cars and swathes of greenery along the Segura River. Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, December 29, the city’s firefighters swiftly responded, dousing the flames that engulfed multiple palm trees. Thankfully, their quick action prevented further damage.
THREE thieves were caught red-handed in a house in Mula as they were leaving with valuable items. The Guardia Civil aided by the Local Police of Mula, apprehended the trio in the act of robbing a residence. Inside, they found the culprits attempting to exit with several possessions.
