Reforestation to Restore Mar Menor’s Ecosystem

: Seeding Tomorrow's Green: Restoring the Mar Menor Image: Shutterstock/ MEE KO DONG

FORTY botanical treasures, from Albardín to Cypress de Cartagena, are poised to rejuvenate the landscape of Mar Menor’s basin. This initiative aims to shield the lagoon from heavy metal erosion, and sedimentation, and offer a renewed lease of life to biodiversity.

Collaborative Restoration: Ministry for Ecological Transition and Local Community Unite

A collaboration between the Ministry for Ecological Transition (Miteco) and the local community targets the restoration of six ravines in the area. Starting in 2024, 15,000 plants will repopulate Las Matildes, El Beal, Ponce, Carrasquilla, Miranda, and El Albujón.

This reforestation effort, a part of Miteco’s hydrological and forest restoration projects, intends to mitigate heavy metal pollution and combat flood-related issues. Seeds were collected months ago, focusing on native species crucial for Mar Menor’s recovery. Moreover, 40 characteristic species native to Mar Menor, Campo de Cartagena, and Sierra Minera will be cultivated, including endemic ones protected by the Regional Catalogue of Protected Wild Flora of the Murcia Region.

Ecological Connectivity: Transforming 651 Hectares of Mar Menor’s Landscape

The reforestation of these ravines involves an investment of €7.74 million. This intervention aims to restore ecological connectivity across 651 hectares, linking Cabo de Palos, Albujón Ravine, and Sierra Minera. The government has allocated €22.5 million to acquire and transform these lands, emphasising a steadfast commitment to revitalising the Mar Menor region.

