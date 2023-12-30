By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 11:56

Sail Back in Time: Explore the Historic Pailboat Pascual Flores in Torrevieja. Image: Comunitat Valencia

Pailboat Pascual Flores has sailed back to Marina Salinas in Torrevieja, and you’ve got until January 29 to be a part of this maritime experience.

Don’t let this opportunity sail away, step aboard and explore the historic Pascual Flores from Wednesday to Sunday, 11:AM until 2:00.PM.

Admission is €3 for adults and €1 for children.

The ship has undergone a meticulous restoration and is all set for exploration, having been readied for navigation in the shipyards of Punta Umbría (Huelva).

The ship recently completed a tour across Europe, gracing different ports in Spain and participating in festivals alongside other grand sailing boats and historic vessels worldwide.

Throughout its European trip, the Pascual Flores became a beacon of Torrevieja’s maritime heritage.

Visitors from various cities had the chance to step aboard, delving into the rich history of this ship.

As an itinerant “ambassador,” the Pascual Flores represents Torrevieja’s tourism and cultural legacy, symbolising the classic sailboats of the Mediterranean.

Following its Torrevieja stopover, the Pailboat Pascual Flores is setting sail for more cultural projects.