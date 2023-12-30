Sailing into the Future: La Manga’s Port Renewal Plans

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 11:11

Setting Sail: Port Progress Image: carm.es

THE recent release of the Economic and Financial Feasibility Study for the Puerto Menor de La Manga, detailed in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia, signifies a pivotal step towards the anticipated rejuvenation of this renowned marina, often referred to as Tomás Maestre.

Key Financial Insights from the Feasibility Study

With the council’s aim to invigorate the port’s functionality through a 30-year private management concession, crucial upgrades are on the horizon. The initial occupation fee of €328,307 annually, projected to decrease to €213,399 post-investment, indicates a commitment to enhancing services. Moreover, commercial activities are set to contribute significantly, with estimates of nearly €26 million from berth concessions and a substantial €90 million from rentals.

Allocating Berth Space: Strategy and Implementation

This transformation spells promising prospects for Puerto Menor. The planned investments and restructured management aim to improve infrastructure, elevate user experiences, and foster economic growth. The allocation of 50 per cent of berth space for concession and the remainder for rent reflects a balanced approach.

Ultimately, this initiative sets the stage for Puerto Menor de La Manga to emerge as a vibrant, modernised marina, enhancing its appeal and fostering sustainable growth within the region.

