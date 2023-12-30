By Anna Ellis •
Santa Barbara Castle Reigns Supreme: Record-Breaking 800,000 Visitors Flock to Iconic Fortress. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.
The Santa Barbara Castle in Alicante has achieved a new record with approximately 800,000 visitors this year, marking a 14 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
Esatur, the concessionaire company for the tourist promotion of the fortress, reported the figures, confirming that the castle has become the most visited monument in the Valencian Community.
Alicante’s Councillor for Tourism, Ana Poquet, considered this accomplishment as a success in the efforts to energise and publicise the city’s main tourist attraction.
The castle has surpassed initial expectations, doubling the visitor numbers from the first year of tourist revitalisation.
The Santa Barbara Castle offers daily guided tours and dramatised tours on weekends, along with a diverse program of concerts, exhibitions, and themed weekends.
It attracts a significant number of foreign visitors, with more than half of them coming from various nationalities, including British, German, French, Polish, and Nordic tourists.
The castle has also become a popular destination for cruise passengers.
Spanish tourists predominantly come from the Valencian Community, Madrid, Catalonia, and Murcia.
