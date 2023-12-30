By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 10:30

Saxo in Moraira Presents: Acoustic Moon - A David Bowie Tribute. Image: Acoustic Moon / Facebook

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of live music and entertainment at Saxo in Moraira.

At Saxo, their mission is to deliver the finest live music experiences on the Costa Blanca.

Join the fun on January 7 at 4:00.PM with Acoustic Moon, David Bowie Tribute.

Acoustic Moon offer a dynamic range of great songs played acoustically.

Entrance is free; all Saxo ask is that you join the fun, grab a drink, and enjoy the music!

Saxo Chill Out Garden awaits, offering a selection of drinks and food.

The garden opens one hour before the event commences and stays open late into the night.

Make your way to Saxo, situated at Carretera Moraira-Calpe 03724, Moraira.

For more information, email info@saxomoraira.com or call (+34) 627825732.