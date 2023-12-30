By Anna Ellis •
Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 10:30
Saxo in Moraira Presents: Acoustic Moon - A David Bowie Tribute. Image: Acoustic Moon / Facebook
Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of live music and entertainment at Saxo in Moraira.
At Saxo, their mission is to deliver the finest live music experiences on the Costa Blanca.
Join the fun on January 7 at 4:00.PM with Acoustic Moon, David Bowie Tribute.
Acoustic Moon offer a dynamic range of great songs played acoustically.
Entrance is free; all Saxo ask is that you join the fun, grab a drink, and enjoy the music!
Saxo Chill Out Garden awaits, offering a selection of drinks and food.
The garden opens one hour before the event commences and stays open late into the night.
Make your way to Saxo, situated at Carretera Moraira-Calpe 03724, Moraira.
For more information, email info@saxomoraira.com or call (+34) 627825732.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.