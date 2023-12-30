Shining a light on heritage: Cabo de Palos Lighthouse

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 16:07

Shining a light on heritage Image: Shutterstock/ Sarnia

THE Cabo de Palos Lighthouse, perched on its rocky cliff, is on its way to becoming a ‘Bien de Interés Cultural’ (BIC) a designated cultural heritage site, granting legal protection and conservation measures. Dating back to 1862, when it replaced a Renaissance tower, this structure has historical, scientific, and technical significance as a pivotal part of Spain‘s heritage.

The Journey to BIC Recognition

The recent initiation by the Directorate General of Cultural Heritage and Fine Arts for its designation as a monument, detailed in the Official State Gazette, highlights its importance. From its origins to housing a Lighthouse Keepers’ School and being a beacon in a maritime triangle, it has played a crucial role.

Despite its solid external appearance, the lighthouse faces interior challenges due to humidity, particularly affecting the area housing its optic. However, efforts are underway to preserve this historical site.

The Lighthouse’s Path to Monument Status

The resolution, as per Cartagena‘s Municipal Group (MC), is the result of everyone working together since 2021. They credit the unity of multiple heritage defenders and unanimous municipal support for this significant milestone, ensuring the lighthouse’s overdue recognition and protection.

