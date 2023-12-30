By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 13:36

Tourism Triumph: Aptur-CV Forecasts 6% Surge in Overnight Stays in Valencian Community. Image: seligaa / Shutterstock.com.

The Association of Tourist Housing of the Valencian Community, Aptur-CV, anticipates closing the year of 2023 with a 6 per cent increase.

This figure concerns overnight stays in tourist accommodations compared to the previous year.

They also expect to surpass the 2.7 million tourists who stayed in these accommodations in the previous year.

The sector shows positive recovery, reclaiming both the number of units and occupancy levels experienced in 2019, pre-pandemic.

Aptur-CV considers this recovery beneficial for the community, contributing to a 64 per cent guarantee of the accommodation offer and supporting the overall growth in tourism for the year.

In terms of the number of tourists, Aptur-CV predicts exceeding the 2,693,929 tourists recorded in the previous year.

Of these, 68.2 per cent are international visitors, and 31.8 per cent are nationals.

The estimated spending by these tourists is €3,299,448,448, with €1,126M contributed in the province of Alicante.

This spending in the Valencian Community makes up approximately 16.76 per cent of the total traveller spending on tourist accommodations in Spain.

The breakdown of destination spending indicates that 54 per cent is allocated to purchases and services, 19.4 per cent to culture-related expenses, 18.7 per cent to excursions, and 7 per cent to nightlife.

Aptur-CV emphasises that these activities directly benefit the local economy and retail commerce.