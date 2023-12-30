Visit Lorca and Support Age Concern

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 8:05

Image: Pexels/Erik Scheel

In a bid to offer a memorable experience, Age Concern presents another interesting day trip to Lorca Market and Parque Almenara, blending cultural exploration and retail therapy. Priced affordably at €18 per person, this excursion promises an immersive adventure.

Discover Lorca’s Vibrant Market

Lorca Market, known for its diverse offerings of local crafts and fresh produce, will captivate visitors with its vibrant ambiance and cultural treasures. Attendees can explore stalls brimming with unique finds, immersing themselves in the rich heritage of the region.

Explore Parque Almenara’s Shopping Haven

Transitioning to the renowned Parque Almenara in the afternoon, participants can indulge in shopping at newly opened stores like Leroy Merlin and Primark. With something for every taste, from fashion to home decor and technology, the shopping center ensures an enjoyable retail experience.

Book Your Seat Now!

Scheduled for Thursday, January 11, 2024, this day trip includes round-trip coach transportation, guaranteeing a hassle-free outing. Limited seats are available. Contact Age Concern via Facebook or at 634 344 589 to secure your spot and partake in this remarkable journey of discovery and shopping delight!

For more Costa Cálida news click here