Visit Lorca and Support Age Concern

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 8:05
Image: Pexels/Erik Scheel
In a bid to offer a memorable experience, Age Concern presents another interesting day trip to Lorca Market and Parque Almenara, blending cultural exploration and retail therapy. Priced affordably at €18 per person, this excursion promises an immersive adventure.
Lorca Market, known for its diverse offerings of local crafts and fresh produce, will captivate visitors with its vibrant ambiance and cultural treasures. Attendees can explore stalls brimming with unique finds, immersing themselves in the rich heritage of the region.
Transitioning to the renowned Parque Almenara in the afternoon, participants can indulge in shopping at newly opened stores like Leroy Merlin and Primark. With something for every taste, from fashion to home decor and technology, the shopping center ensures an enjoyable retail experience.
Scheduled for Thursday, January 11, 2024, this day trip includes round-trip coach transportation, guaranteeing a hassle-free outing. Limited seats are available. Contact Age Concern via Facebook or at 634 344 589 to secure your spot and partake in this remarkable journey of discovery and shopping delight!
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.