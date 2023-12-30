Wet, warm and sunny year for Netherlands

By Linda Hall • Updated: 30 Dec 2023 • 19:26

THE NETHERLANDS has enjoyed its wettest, warmest and sunniest year since records began in 1901.

Figures from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), released on December 29, revealed that approximately 1,060 millimetres of rain fell in 2023, compared with the 795-millimetre average registered at Holland’s 13 weather stations between 1991 and 2022.

Spring was exceptionally wet, with March registering twice as much rain as usual.

The exact figure will be calculated at the end of January once the weather stations’ records have been completely analysed, the KNMI said.

There was also more sun in 2023, the meteorological institute’s records showed, with around 1,910 hours of sunshine compared with 1,774 in what it described as a “normal” year.

Coastal areas had the most sun, and Vlissingen – probably more familiar to English- speakers as Flushing – in the south, had 2,065 hours of sunshine with a particularly sunny June.

Although 2023 had an overall average temperature of 11.8 degrees, the year began with a record-breaking 16.9 degrees. This trend did not last and there were two amber alerts from the KNMI later in the month, with snow warnings in central and southern areas on January 20 and black ice in the south on January 26.

June was the sunniest and warmest yet recorded, although the summer’s highest temperature of 34.8 degrees was registered on July 9 in Arcen. The KNMI also had to issue storm warnings in late June as well as early July.

Again, autumn temperatures were the highest ever although rainfall was heavier than usual in October and November. Meanwhile, the minus-10.1 temperature recorded in Leeuwarden on December 2 was the year’s lowest.