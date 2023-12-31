Axarquía’s Irrigation Regulators Press for Water Reuse

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 19:10
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
THE Central Board of Irrigators in the Axarquía region is persistently advocating for maximising the use of purified and desalinated water, emphasising the urgent need for infrastructure development to enhance economic growth.
Jaime Zaldúa, the spokesperson for this collective, highlights the critical role of water resources in the region’s thriving agriculture, contributing significantly to Europe’s fruit consumption and employing over 8,000 individuals, constituting 20 per cent of the area’s GDP.
Zaldúa emphasises the importance of sustainability in water resource management, citing studies that indicate substantial returns on investment in water infrastructure. However, the severe drought affecting the region poses significant challenges, impacting tourism and natural resources.
He calls for collaborative efforts among stakeholders, including farmers, businesses, cooperatives, and local governments, to address the pressing issue. Zaldúa underscores the immediate need for infrastructure investments to mitigate the economic repercussions of the drought, stressing the vital role of water management in sustaining the region’s economy and livelihoods.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
