Axarquía’s Irrigation Regulators Press for Water Reuse

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 19:10

Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

THE Central Board of Irrigators in the Axarquía region is persistently advocating for maximising the use of purified and desalinated water, emphasising the urgent need for infrastructure development to enhance economic growth.

Jaime Zaldúa’s Advocacy for Sustainable Water Solutions

Jaime Zaldúa, the spokesperson for this collective, highlights the critical role of water resources in the region’s thriving agriculture, contributing significantly to Europe’s fruit consumption and employing over 8,000 individuals, constituting 20 per cent of the area’s GDP.

Zaldúa emphasises the importance of sustainability in water resource management, citing studies that indicate substantial returns on investment in water infrastructure. However, the severe drought affecting the region poses significant challenges, impacting tourism and natural resources.

The Urgent Need for Collaborative Infrastructure Development

He calls for collaborative efforts among stakeholders, including farmers, businesses, cooperatives, and local governments, to address the pressing issue. Zaldúa underscores the immediate need for infrastructure investments to mitigate the economic repercussions of the drought, stressing the vital role of water management in sustaining the region’s economy and livelihoods.

