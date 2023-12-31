By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 14:32

Benidorm Gears Up for Grand Arrival with 800 Participants as The Three Wise Men Bring Magic. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

As the Three Wise Men of the East prepare to arrive in Benidorm, the city is making final preparations for the grand parade that will accompany them through the streets.

The mayor, Toni Perez, announced that more than 800 people will participate in the parade on the afternoon of Friday, January 5.

The emissaries chosen by the Wise Men to organise the distribution of toys and gifts to Benidorm homes include former soccer player Antonio López (emissary of King Gaspar), Ramón Cano (emissary of King Melchor), and Gabriel Ruiz Calafell (emissary of King Baltasar).

The Christmas Star will guide their path, opening a parade divided into two parts: a playful section featuring characters from children’s movies and series, and a more traditional section recreating ‘The Story of the Three Wise Men of the East.’

The parade will include dance groups, the Centuria Armada of Orihuela, 11 floats, and five musical groups from Benidorm.

The musical groups will perform an adaptation of the symphonic suite ‘Los Reyes Magos.’

The parade will start at 6:00.PM from Elche Park and proceed through various streets, culminating at the Julio Iglesias auditorium.

The mayor confirmed the Three Wise Men will then enter the auditorium, where they will distribute gifts to the children.

To cap the evening off, this will be followed by a multimedia show, fireworks, and a Benidorm surprise.