By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 21:03

Boosting Tourism Excellence: Valencian Community Secures €17M from EU Funds. Image: European Union / Facebook.

The Valencian Community is set to receive an additional €17M from European Next Generation Funds.

The funds are to enhance the digitalisation, energy efficiency, and social sustainability of the tourism sector.

The funds will support various initiatives, including a Digital Skills Training Plan for tourism professionals, allocating €5.7M for training over 2,000 professionals in digital skills through a combination of face-to-face and online courses.

Additionally, €10M will be allocated to formulate new energy efficiency projects, building on the previous call for projects.

The energy efficiency initiatives will cover various aspects, including sensors for monitoring consumption, thermal insulation, waste management and recycling programs, and the installation of photovoltaic solar panels for electrical energy production in any type of tourist company.

The funds will also contribute to the implementation of a Social Sustainability Plan, with an investment of over €1M until June 2025, focusing on communication, training, compilation of good practices, preparation of sustainability reports, certificates, ethical seals, and guides to support specific actions related to social sustainability in the tourism sector.

The initiatives aim to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of tourism businesses in the region.