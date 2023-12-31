By Anna Ellis •
Published: 31 Dec 2023
Capturing Benidorm's Evolution: Council's Historic Initiative. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
The Council of Benidorm has been actively gathering a documentary collection of photographs and videos that capture the history and evolution of the city since the 1950s.
This collection includes images taken by tourists and visitors, providing a unique perspective that complements the residents’ view.
The project aims to document everyday scenes and events that may have gone unnoticed by the locals but were noteworthy to visitors.
The latest publication, “Three Americans in Benidorm,” features images taken by American photographers Patty Stratton, Kate W. Stratton, and Carol Baldwin between 1957 and 1970.
The collection sheds light on the city’s transformation into a tourist destination.
Another contribution to Benidorm’s history comes from Dutch businessman Wim Kuipers, who donated a calendar featuring images captured by a British family in the late 1950s or early 1960s.
These photographs, acquired by Kuipers, showcase the city’s early charm and have become part of the municipal heritage.
The City Council considers these images important in providing detailed information about the city’s fashion, architecture, and daily life over the decades.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
