Costa del Sol activates its new Low Emission Zones

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 16:58

LEZs come into force in 2024 Photo: KFP

In theory, from the start of this year, the most polluting vehicles will be prevented from entering the historic centres of Torremolinos, Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella and Estepona.

The establishment of Low Emission Zones in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants is one of the pillars of the new Climate Change Law. It should have come into force in 2023, although many of the affected municipalities are behind schedule.

On the Costa del Sol there are 6 towns affected: Torremolinos, Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella and Estepona. Each town hall has the power to decide how it sets its own restrictions and, in general, the local governments on the Costa del Sol are taking it somewhat slowly.

The most advanced is Torremolinos. From January 1 this town is the first to start restricting traffic in a large part of its historic centre. A total of 175,000 square metres in the centre of Torremolinos will have traffic restrictions to reduce polluting emissions.

Those who will not be able to circulate in the Low Emission Zone will be those without a DGT label or with an A label: these are petrol vehicles prior to 2001 and diesel vehicles prior to 2006, which are considered to be highly polluting.

No definite plans yet

In the other 5 towns on the coast there is still no date for the entry into force of their respective Low Emission Zones, as the plans are still being studied. This is the case of Estepona, whose town council proposed an area of 60 hectares covering most of the historic centre as a Low Emission Zone although implementation is still in the preparatory phase.

In Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara, the signs marking the Low Emission Zones have been visible on the streets since late 2023, although they are not yet operational. The council has said that the application, “will be provisional and transitory”, as it is still awaiting a study of air quality.

A similar situation exists in Benalmadena, whose Low Emission Zone is also under study, and the exact area and zone where it will be applied has not even been determined. In Fuengirola, the mobility department is currently working on its own Low Emission Zone, from which the geographical area will be established, although it is not yet known when.

Finally, Mijas was the only municipality on the Costa del Sol to receive a complaint from the Ombudsman for its delay in this matter. Mijas was on the list of 18 Spanish municipalities which had not even begun the processing of their LEZ. The town council explains that the previous government team had done nothing in this respect, a shortcoming which they will try to rectify in 2024.