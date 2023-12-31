By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 14:49

El Campello's 'So d'Arrel' Route Gets Makeover with Monoliths and Multilingual QR Codes. Image: Ayuntamiento de El Campello.

The “So d’Arrel” route in El Campello has undergone a rejuvenating transformation as all its monoliths have been recently replaced.

Over the years, these markers, once fixtures on public roads, had succumbed to the wear and tear compounded by their original delicate construction, making them susceptible to acts of street vandalism.

The Councillor for Tourism, Marisa Navarro, has opted for a more robust material and special vinyl capable of withstanding the elements, particularly the sun.

The upgraded monoliths have been designed with a keen focus on accessibility, ensuring optimal height, easy readability, and the inclusion of QR codes for enhanced engagement.

In a nod to inclusivity, videos accessible through the QR codes have been thoughtfully subtitled in multiple languages, supplementing the existing Spanish signage.

The new design also considers hygiene, featuring legs instead of a broad base to deter dogs from leaving their mark.

The “So d’Arrel” route, an ethnological project in collaboration delves into the town’s sonic history.

This innovative project involves an in-depth study of El Campello’s soundscape based on iconographic sources, interviews, and existing literature.

Students engaged in recording, editing, and sound production practices, collaborating with both established artists and their teachers.

The outcome encompasses not only soundscapes but also illustrations derived from historical photographs, iconic locations, and an illustrated map that organises sound cartography.

Comprising seven panels strategically located at key sites such as Racó de La Illeta, Penyeta, Platja Carrerlamar, Pza. Carmen-Gallo Rojo, Trenet Station, Plaza de la Iglesia, and Plaza Xarxeres, the renewed “So d’Arrel” route stands as a testament to El Campello‘s commitment to preserving and sharing its rich cultural heritage.